Gandhi slams Modi; dares BJP, RSS to slap cases against him

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking about employment for youth and farmers and said that his fight was against the government's policies. Gandhi, who appeared before a court in Bhiwandi town in connection with a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker. also dared the BJP and the RSS to slap as many cases on him as they wanted to.

"Our fight is against the policies of the prime minister. Farmers are frustrated and the prime minister does not talk about employment for youth. This government is only for the rich," Gandhi told reporters outside the Bhiwandi court.

He took a swipe at Modi's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' and said the prime minister does not speak about 'kaam ki baat' like providing employment to youth or safeguarding farmers. "Let them (the BJP and the RSS) slap as many cases as they want against me. Ours is a fight of ideology. We will fight them and win," Gandhi said.