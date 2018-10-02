Gandhiji united people, Modi divides people: Rahul

, [India], Oct 2, (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections while addressing a rally here on Tuesday.

Rahul accused Prime Minister Modi of following the policy of dividing the people of the country on religion and caste lines, whereas Mahatma Gandhi emphasised on unity. "Wherever Modi goes, he spreads hate," Rahul said.

The Gandhi scion further accused Prime Minister Modi of not only insulting Mahatma Gandhi but the entire nation when he made the remark in his speech on August 15 that India had remained 'virtually dormant' before 2014.

Alleging crony capitalism in the Rafale deal, the Congress president said, "Modi snatched the Rafale contract from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and gave the contract to his friend Anil Ambani." According to him, Ambani took loans to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore from public sector banks yet the Rafale deal was bagged by his company. He also alleged that Ambani's company was incorporated just 10 days prior to the contract. "Anil had accompanied Modi during his visit to France as well. Ambani has made profits worth Rs 30,000 crore from the Rafale deal," claimed Rahul. While alleging that Prime Minister Modi has written off loans amounting to Rs 3,20,000 crore of the wealthy capitalists, he lamented farmers' current situation. "Modi does not waive the loans of poor farmers," he asserted while taking a dig at the Prime Minister. Accusing the Prime Minister of aiding capitalists to convert their black money during demonetisation, he said that Prime Minister Modi lied to the nation as he had failed to fulfill promises of a crackdown on black money stashed abroad, providing more employment opportunities to the youth and fetching the right price for farmers' produce. "The prices of pulses and crops have drastically decreased during the Modi regime," he said. Earlier Rahul along with party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took out a padyatra after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Collector's Office in Wardha. (ANI)