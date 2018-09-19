Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: President Kovind launches logo, web portal

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has launched the logo and the web portal for the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

The Logo Branding will be done in Trains, Air India aircraft, State Roadways Buses, Government websites, Government advertisements besides Public Sector Undertakings.

The salient features of the new web portal are to identify visitors from different geography and serve them personalised information. Besides, information related to Gandhian literature, philosophy, audios, videos, rare photos are available in the portal.

According to an official release, the two-year long celebrations from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2020 will be held across the country and all over the globe to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A meeting of National Committee headed by the President was held in May 2018 to draw out a plan of action for the mega celebration. Culture Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma and Secretary Culture, Arun Goel was also present on the occasion. (ANI)