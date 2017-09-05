Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai bids adieu to Lord Ganesha

Mumbai: With the Ganesh Utsav coming to an end, Mumbai bids goodbye to Lord Ganesha and his idols immersing them with great joy in water.





In preparation for the big day, Mumbai police has stated that it has deployed 3,600 cops on special duty to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars. Additionally, 500 traffic wardens are on duty to ensure smooth movement of traffic.





It is also reported that 53 routes will remain closed, while 54 other routes will be made one way and 99 places are notified as no parking zones for today.



The Indian Navy and India Coast Guard choppers would mount aerial surveillance while patrol boats would maintain vigil along the coastline of Mumbai and its suburbs.

Here are celebrations from Mumbai: The essence of #Mumbai captured in one frame at Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade! Need we say more? #EidAlAdha #Ganeshotsav pic.twitter.com/MrFpVIE549 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 2, 2017 Mumbai: Devotees immerse Ganesha idols at a artificial pond created by BMC at Pratikhsha Nagar. pic.twitter.com/r4S5RgVazq — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017