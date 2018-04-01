Gang misleading tourists busted in Delhi, one held

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man and busted a gang which was misleading foreign tourists by giving high rate tour packages.

Altaf gang of cheats and touts was using Indian Tourism signage on their booth to dupe foreign tourists.

According to the police, they had received various complaints at different police stations in New Delhi as well as the Ministry of Tourism regarding the gang which targeted foreign nationals visiting here.

The police suspect another man involved in the group's activities, which tarnished the image of Atithi Devo Bhava, the police said.(ANI)