Ganga will be cleaned in two years: Minister

New Delhi: Reacting to criticism over 'Namami Gange' project failing to show results, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the capacity building programmes were underway and visible changes will be seen in the next two years.

Speaking at an event to mark the World Environment Day here, Shekhawat said the government's efforts alone would not be enough and sought people's participation for the rejuvenation and conservation of the Ganga.

"It is being asked why Ganga has not been cleaned in the past four years. The capacity building programmes are going on with full speed. As many as 98 of the total 298 projects undertaken had almost been completed," he said.

"In the next two years, you will see significant changes." The Minister told the gathering, which had many school students, that strict laws alone were not sufficient. "People need to understand the usefulness of the river. We need partnership between government and people. There should be a public movement." Shekhawat claimed that deaths due to filth has decreased to one lakh deaths annually now from three lakh before 2014 owing to the Swachh Bharat mission.