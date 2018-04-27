Ganges at stake in Varanasi

[India] Apr 27(ANI): The existence of the holy river Ganges in the ancient city of Varanasi is again at stake, experts confirmed on Friday.

With water level dropping to a drastic low level, the river is drying up at a speeding pace.

Experts have expressed concern accepting that several contributory factors have led to the doom of the river.

In view of this plight of the Ganges, DM Varanasi has written a letter to the Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh to release water from Naraura dam or Kanpur Barrage.

While speaking to ANI, Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, DM Varanasi said, "The water level of Ganga in Varanasi has gone down. We have requested to let off the water from Kanpur Dehat. The authorities have taken this in cognizance & they are doing what is needed." "The plight of the Ganga has left people disappointed even after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to cure the river," said Hira Nand Pandey, Purohit Dashashwamedh Ghat Varanasi. "Due to the shortage of water, Ganga's pollution has come to the surface. This season it has now remained less than 400 meters," he added. (ANI)