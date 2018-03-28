Gangster, 2 cops injured in exchange of fire

[India], Mar. 28 (ANI): A gangster and two policemen suffered injuries during exchange of fire near Bengaluru's Cottonpete area on Wednesday.

All the three injured persons, including the police personnel, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The gangster, identified as Nirmal, is involved in more than three cases and has been on the run for the last three and a half years, according to the police.

The police had information that he was conspiring to kill another rowdy sheeter Atush along with his associates.

Acting on the tip-off, police moved to the spot to arrest him. The accused refused to surrender even after repeated warnings and injured two security personnel. One of the police inspectors fired two rounds in retaliatory fire, and one round hit him in his left leg. Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway. (ANI)