Gangster held for shooting transgender

A smack addict gangster was held for shooting a transgender in the national capital, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused is identified as Sagar alias Lampak who is a resident of Trilokpuri area of Delhi was a member of the notorious Sunder Bhati gang.

On Saturday a PCR call was made saying that a lady has been shot at near the Barapula Flyover. Following which a case was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Following this, information was received on Monday that the members of the interstate Sunder Bhati Gang armed with firearms were involved in the above firing incident.

A trap was laid on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near K-Block. At about 9:30 PM, one car was seen coming from Barapula Flyover side to Lajpat Nagar. The driver of the car was signalled to stop, but instead of stopping the vehicle the driver hit the barricade and tried to flee. However, he was nabbed later. During sustained interrogation, Sagar along with his associate Chandra Kant gave the lift to a transgender pretending to be a girl from the area of Trilok Puri and took the transgender near to Barapula Flyover. When they reached near Barapula, they got into an altercation and accused Sagar whipped out a pistol and shot at her in the abdomen. They threw the transgender out of the car near Barapula and fled. Accused Sagar further stated that around one and a half years back he was beaten by some boys of his locality. In order to take revenge from those boys, he had joined Sunder Bhati Gang and started committing armed robberies and extortion with them. He procured two sophisticated pistols of .32 calibre from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh and used to keep them for committing robberies as well as for safety from his enemies. Speaking to ANI over the phone, DCP South East Chinmoy Biswal said, “The victim is still unconscious and this is why a case of 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.” (ANI)