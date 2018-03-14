Gangster injured in shootout with police, held

New Delhi: A notorious gangster was arrested after he was injured in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police in the early hours of Wednesday from the neighbouring state, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said Anwar, a sharpshooter of the Irfan Pehalwan gang and carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head, was arrested from TP Nagar in Amroha.

Anwar, who is involved in 10 heinous crimes in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, was arrested. He was hiding in Amroha since the last couple of weeks," Deputy Commissioner of Police P.S Kushwah said.

"After a tip-off, police hailed a Hyundai Santro car driven by Anwar to stop at a barricade. However, he sped away, following which police chased and intercepted the car. Anwar, who was accompanied by wife Ruby and an accomplice, fired at the police team," Kushwah said. Anwar was overpowered while his accomplice fled due to darkness. Anwar was shot in both legs in the shootout, wherein Inspector Shiv Kumar of Uttar Pradesh Police suffered a gunshot injury in his hand. They were admitted to the General Hospital in Meerut. Anwar and his gang had gunned down brothers Wajid and Faiz on October 22, 2017, in east Delhi's Jaffrabad. He was involved in various murder and attempt to murder cases and gang wars in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.