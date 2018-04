[India], Apr. 23 (ANI): A gangster with a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head was gunned down here on Monday in a joint operation conducted by the police of three states - Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana.

The gangster was shot dead in Noida's Sector-41 area, according to police.

He was wanted in several cases including land grabbing, theft and murder.

Earlier on March 25, Uttar Pradesh Police in Noida gunned down a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. (ANI)