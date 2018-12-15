Ganguly confident of India's victory in ICC World Cup

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed confidence in the Indian cricket team's victory in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup and said the team had a great chance of winning the coveted trophy.

"It's great I have been in such an event before. It's going up to be a big world cup and India has very good chances of winning it," Ganguly told media here on Friday.

The ICC World Cup trophy arrived in India on November 30, the eighth stop on the international leg of the Trophy Tour. In India, the trophy was first displayed at Mumbai on December 2, followed by Bengaluru on December 8. The trophy was then brought to Kolkata on Friday (December 14).

The last destination will be the capital city of India, New Delhi, where the trophy will be displayed on December 23 at Ambience Mall in Gurugram. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England, next year. (ANI)