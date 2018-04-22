Gangwar urges media to 'not sensationalise' rape cases

[India], Apr 22 (ANI): A day after stating that hue and cry should not be created over one or two rape incidents, Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Sunday said his statement had implied action should be taken even in rare incidents.

"What I had said in Bareilli was that action should be taken even in rare incidents. Centre took quick action by taking the decision yesterday (POCSO Act amendment). I urge media to cooperate and not sensationalise such cases," Gangwar told ANI.

On Saturday, Gangwar told reporters that incidents of rape are unfortunate but cannot be prevented in a big country like India. He further said that an issue should not be created out of one or two incidents of rape, which rubbed certain sections of public the wrong way.

The minister's statement came amid an outrage over the two rape cases in Kathua and Unnao. In the wake of these incidents, the Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act putting a stamp on the death penalty for the rapists of children below 12 years of age. (ANI)