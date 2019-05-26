Ganja worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Tripura

[India], May 22 (ANI): The police have arrested three persons and confiscated a vehicle in which they were transporting ganja worth Rs 25 lakh.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Superintendent of Police Lucky Chauhan said: "On suspicion, a night round officer of Kailashehar police station checked a vehicle near Kamrangabari bridge. He found ganja packets hidden in it. Three persons have been arrested and around 518 kg of ganja has been seized."

Out of the three arrested, two are from Kailashehar and one from Bihar.

The vehicle was coming from Sidhai Mohanpur in Tripura West district and was supposed to go to Bihar through Assam, said the official. (ANI)