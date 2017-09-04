Ganpati Visarjan: Elaborate arrangements made in Mumbai to avoid chaos

[India], Sept. 4 (ANI): Elaborate arrangements have been made in Mumbai to avoid chaos and problem to the devotees during Ganpati Visarjan tomorrow.

Total 3600 policemen have been deployed on special duty to oversee Ganpati Visarjan processions and 500 traffic wardens have been appointed on duty for traffic movement.

53 routes will remain close and 54 other routes to be one way tomorrow to avoid any traffic congestion.

The Mumbai administrations have notified 99 places as no parking zone as the city will bid a grand farewell to lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stayed Bombay High Court order on noise pollution for tomorrow's Ganpati Visarjan processions and it will go on as previous years. The Bombay HC on September 1 had granted an interim stay to a recent amendment to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules that led to the elimination of 1,573 notified silence zones in Mumbai ahead of festive season. (ANI)