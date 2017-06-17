Garodia International Centre for Learning launches #MyDadMyHero Campaign

[India], June 17 (ANI-Newsvoir): Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai (GICLM) has launched #MyDadMyHero campaign in lieu of Father's Day on the 18th June 2017.

As a part of the campaign, a four-minute short film directed by Nitesh Ranglani, was released on their YouTube channel featuring the school kids talking and discussing their favourite Superheroes.

Furthermore, the kids can be also seen telling us the 'superhero like' things their dads have done for them, thus concluding who their REAL SUPERHERO is!

Every Garodia Education initiative is designed to be forward-thinking, innovative and ethical so that the students get an experience that empowers them for their future. #MyDadMyHero campaign aims to inculcate a sense of real love and care in the kids. Real care does not just make a dad stronger. It makes him a hero. So this Father's Day let's celebrate the ones that go above and beyond- the real heroes- our dads (ANI-Newsvoir)