Gas leak in MP's ice factory creates panic

[India], Nov 25 (ANI): Leakage of gas from an ice factory near Muskan Talkies in Madhya Pradesh's Guna area on Saturday created panic among the people near Bhullan Pura's Bajrang Raod.

The chemicals released due to the leak started affecting people nearby, which is when the chaos erupted.

Those present at the spot said that they had itchy and watery eyes, and could not breathe properly.

The kids' condition was worse as they started suffocating.

After they were informed, the police and other authorities reached the scene immediately, and stopped the traffic from entering the area.

The rescue operation started, but the chaos had increased to such an extent that the people living nearby left their homes in panic. The rescue operation is on. Further details are awaited.(ANI)