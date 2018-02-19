GATE 2018 Answer Key released; Know how to check and download

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has released the answer key for 2018. Candidates awaiting the answer key can check and download at the offical website appsgate.iitg.ac.in





GATE 2018 was held this year was conducted n February 3 and 4 & February 10 and 11 by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The candadates' response sheet was released on February 14 on the GOPS portal.





Candidates will be able to sumbit their challenges to the answer keys from February 21 to February 23, 2018.



The results for Gate 2018 is expected to be announced on 17 March 2018. Candidates can download the scorecard from between March 20 and May 31 from the GOAPS portal.

Steps to check and download GATE 2018 Answer Key:

1. Visit the official website- gate.iitg.ac.in 2. Click on appsgate.iitg.ac.in on the homepage 3. Enter enrollment ID or email address details to login 4. GATE 2018 answer keys will be displayed. 5. Now check and download subject wise question paper and answer key.

Candidates must ensure to keep the response sheet handy and compare the answer key with the response sheet to avoid any confusion.

Those who qualify for GATE 2018 will be eligible for admission to Post Graudate (Masters & Doctoral) programmes in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science. The scorecard of GATE 2018 can be used for recruitment in PSUs such as BHEL, NTPC, ONGC, HAL, GAIL etc.