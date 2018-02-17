Gatimaan Express extended up to Jhansi

[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): In order to boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh, India's fastest train Gatimaan Express will extend its service to Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh.

The train which currently runs from Nizamuddin to Agra Cantt in the first phase will extend up to Gwalior from February 19.

It will further extend up to Jhansi from April 1.

"The extension of this prestigious premium train will definitely facilitate movement of tourists to various tourist attractions in and around Gwalior and Jhansi," said a missive issued by the Railway Ministry.

The train will run six days a week except on Friday. Gatimaan Express, which was flagged off in April 2016, runs at the maximum speed of 160 kmph. (ANI)