Gauri Lankesh murder: A.R. Rahman calls for kindness

[India], September 8 (ANI): Music maestro A.R. Rahman on Friday condemned the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and urged for kindness.

Calling for a progressive India Rahman expressed grief over Lankesh's death.

"I am so sad about it. Hope these kinds of things don't happen in India. I want India to be progressive and kind," Rahman told the media.

Bollywood celebrities, including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das, also expressed their grief over the death Lankesh.

According to reports, three unidentified men from close range shot the 55-year-old outside her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. Lankesh was killed on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 pm. Lankesh was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid. She was the elder daughter of P Lankesh - a man who brought in a new brand of Kannada journalism and was also part of a group that worked for communal harmony. She had faced opposition and criticism for her alleged Leftist and anti-Hindutva views. (ANI)