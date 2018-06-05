Gauri Lankesh murder: Brother demands 360 degree probe

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): Journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit Lankesh on Tuesday demanded a 360-degree investigation in connection to his sister's murder case.

Speaking to ANI, Indrajit said, "Here, there should be a 360-degree investigation in the case. There should be more specification, saying Hindu fringe elements create more doubts. It should be enquired who these people are, are they a constitutional organisation or not? There should be a clear conclusion in the case."

Indrajit expressed optimism that the investigation was progressing slowly but steadily. He urged the politicians and others to not give a political colour to the case.

Lambasting the previous Congress government under Siddaramaiah for failing to provide security to Gauri, Indrajit said, "Everyone knew that she has anti-Hindutva views and despite this, the Congress did not provide her security. No personal guard was also allotted to Gauri." Earlier on Tuesday, Sanatan Sanstha, the organisation accused in the murder of Gauri Lankesh, accused former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of targeting them and Janajagruti Samiti in the same case. "In regard to the news of the arrest of Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti workers in the Gauri Lakesh murder case, I want to tell people that investigating authorities are yet again trying to move the investigation in another direction," Chetan Rajhans, national spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha told ANI. "There was no investigation against Siddaramaiah, as it was his government then. They made organisations like Sanatan Sanstha as targets. The police either under the pressure from the government or due to any other reason arrested K.T. Yadav and tried linking him with the organisation," he added. Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017. (ANI)