Gauri Lankesh murder: Editors Guild of India condemns the killing, demands judicial probe

Editors Guild of India condemns the killing of Gauri Lankesh. Image: Hari Prasad Nadig/ Flickr

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the murder of Gauri Lankesh, senior journalist and Editor, Lankesh Patrika.

"Gauri Lankesh was a known critic of the Central government on key issues and had fearlessly expressed her views in the newspaper she edited as well as in other forums. Her killing is an ominous portent for dissent in democracy and a brutal assault on the freedom of the press."

"The Editors Guild of India demands that the Government of Karnataka acts with alacrity to bring the culprits to justice apart from instituting a judicial probe into the killing." Signed by the President of the Guild, Raj Chengappa, General Secretary Prakash Dubey and Treasurer Kalyani Shankar, the statement also demanded a judicial probe into the matter. “The Editors Guild of India demands that the Karnataka Government acts with alacrity to bring the culprits to justice apart from instituting a judicial probe into the killing,” it said. The 55-year-old editor of the Kannada weekly Gauri Lankesh Patrike was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the entrance of her home in Bengaluru West on Tuesday evening. Four bullets were pumped into her chest from a close range at her doorstep after she had stepped out of her car and opened the gates to her home, which lay in darkness, at around 8 pm.