Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka CM pays his respects

New Delhi: The mortal remains of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh at Ravindra Kala Kshethra in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government today decided to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

Briefing reporters after a meeting with top police officials and state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the SIT would be headed by an Inspector General level officer. He said the state government was firm on tracking down the culprits at the earliest, and directed the Director General of Police to form the SIT.

To a query, the chief minister said he had an "open mind" for a probe by the CBI in the case. "But let the SIT investigate. If family members (of Gauri) are very particular, I am with an open mind," he said.