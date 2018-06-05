Gauri Lankesh murder: Sanatan Sanstha cries foul

Panaji: Sanatan Sanstha, the organisation accused in the murder of Gauri Lankesh, accused former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of targeting them and Janajagruti Samiti in the same case.

"In regard to the news of the arrest of Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti workers in the Gauri Lakesh murder case, I want to tell people that investigating authorities are yet again trying to move the investigation in another direction," Chetan Rajhans, national spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha told ANI.

"There was no investigation against Siddaramaiah, as it was his government then. They made organisations like Sanatan Sanstha as targets. The police either under the pressure from the government or due to any other reason arrested K.T. Yadav and tried linking him with the organisation," he added. Rajhans further said, those who were arrested held a press conference stating that the police forced them to confess, and Naveen Kumar (the main accused) was not involved in the case. Rajhans also demanded a fair investigation. Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist was shot dead outside her residence on September 5, 2017.