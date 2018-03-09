Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT custody granted to accused

[India], Mar. 9 (ANI): Five days Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody has been granted to suspected accused K T Naveen Kumar by the Bengaluru Magistrate Court on Friday in connection with the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

On March 3, the Karnataka Police has taken Naveen Kumar into police custody for questioning in connection with the case.

According to media reports, Naveen was caught by the crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18.

Earlier, a news channel had reported that a person had been held in connection with the case and was taken into custody for investigation. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Bengaluru, negating it, said, "This is false. No arrests have been done by the SIT." Police had later released sketches of two suspects and asked for public help to put a name to their faces but there hadn't been much of a headway. A reward of Rs. 10 lakh had also been announced for leads that lead to the arrest of the murderers. Gauri was shot dead by unknown by assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, last year. She was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid known for "anti-establishment" views. Following her murder, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, had taken place. (ANI)