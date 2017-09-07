Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT formed to probe case

[India], Sept. 6 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 19 officers, headed by IGP Intelligence B.K. Singh, has been formed to probe Gauri Lankesh's murder.

Senior journalist Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 p.m.

As per reports, three bullets were pumped in her body.

She her last rites were be held at Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Cemetery earlier in the day.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.

Following this, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, took place. (ANI)