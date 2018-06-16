Gauri Lankesh murder: Sri Ram Sena chief denies link with accused Waghmare

[India], June 16 (ANI): Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik on Saturday denied his group's connection with Parshuram Waghmare, the main accused in journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh murder case.

"Sri Ram Sena has no connection with Parashuram. I don't know what has he said before SIT. There are so many people who click photos with me, just by clicking photos someone won't become our worker," Muthalik told ANI.

Earlier, a photograph of Waghmare posing with Pramod Muthalik had surfaced, causing a massive controversy.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that charge sheet will be filed once the probe in the murder case is completed. "I do not want to reveal anything as the investigation is going on, any statements of mine shouldn't affect the investigation. Once the probe is complete charge sheet will be filed and further process of law will take place," Parameshwara told reporters here. On June 12, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Waghmare, who is suspected to have shot dead Lankesh from Karnataka's Sindhagi city. Earlier, five persons-K T Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar were arrested in connection with the case. Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017. (ANI)