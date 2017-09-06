Gauri Lankesh murder: Twitter trolls shoot off repulsive, horrid tweets

New Delhi: As journalists, activists and concerned citizenry decried the shooting of noted Bengaluru scribe Gauri Lankesh, there were those on Twitter, who claimed ties to BJP leaders, whose temerariousness came in the form of some very distasteful tweets.

Ashish Mishra, a self-declared "Hindu and Team Modi" man, and whose profile photo features Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and among whose followers are union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that Lankesh deserved what she got.

Jaisi karni vaisi bharni https://t.co/SXNewq0Tz1 — Ashish Mishra pune (@aashish81us) September 5, 2017 On LinkedIn, Mishra claims to have served as the social media advisor to the IT Minister. On, Mishra claims to have served as the social media advisor to the IT Minister. Nikhil Dadhich, among whose followers is one Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also abused Lankesh in a cowardly post which he later deleted. Even one senior journalists derided Lankesh as a Naxal sympathiser. Naxal sympathiser and Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) September 5, 2017 Some comments, such as one by Jagriti Shukla, a former Network 18 and Zee Media employee, were also shocking. Some comments, such as one by Jagriti Shukla, a formerandemployee, were also shocking. So, Commy Gauri Lankesh has been murdered mercilessly. Your deeds always come back to haunt you, they say. Amen.#Bengaluru#GauriLankesh — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017 Cow is HOLY, Commy is RED

Cow on RAMPAGE, Commy is DEAD

Is Gauri Lankesh's murder a communist conspiracy fr political mileage? #GauriLankesh — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017 Shukla also shared rape threats she received in response to her post on Lankesh. Shukla also shared rape threats she received in response to her post on Lankesh. So are the commies going to kill me, just like they allegedly killed #GauriLankesh ? (Gang) Rape threats, death threats...what more you got? https://t.co/vKJKJLeSXZ — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017