  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Gauri Lankesh murder: Twitter trolls shoot off repulsive, horrid tweets

Gauri Lankesh murder: Twitter trolls shoot off repulsive, horrid tweets

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 06, 2017 17:14 hrs
Gauri Lankesh

New Delhi: As journalists, activists and concerned citizenry decried the shooting of noted Bengaluru scribe Gauri Lankesh, there were those on Twitter, who claimed ties to BJP leaders, whose temerariousness came in the form of some very distasteful tweets.

Ashish Mishra, a self-declared "Hindu and Team Modi" man, and whose profile photo features Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and among whose followers are union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that Lankesh deserved what she got. 

On LinkedIn, Mishra claims to have served as the social media advisor to the IT Minister.

Nikhil Dadhich, among whose followers is one Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also abused Lankesh in a cowardly post which he later deleted.

Even one senior journalists derided Lankesh as a Naxal sympathiser.

Some comments, such as one by Jagriti Shukla, a former Network 18 and Zee Media employee, were also shocking.

Shukla also shared rape threats she received in response to her post on Lankesh.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features