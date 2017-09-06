Gauri Lankesh murder: Twitter trolls shoot off repulsive, horrid tweets

New Delhi: As journalists, activists and concerned citizenry decried the shooting of noted Bengaluru scribe Gauri Lankesh, there were those on Twitter, who claimed ties to BJP leaders, whose temerariousness came in the form of some very distasteful tweets.
Ashish Mishra, a self-declared "Hindu and Team Modi" man, and whose profile photo features Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and among whose followers are union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that Lankesh deserved what she got.
On LinkedIn, Mishra claims to have served as the social media advisor to the IT Minister.
Jaisi karni vaisi bharni https://t.co/SXNewq0Tz1— Ashish Mishra pune (@aashish81us) September 5, 2017
Nikhil Dadhich, among whose followers is one Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also abused Lankesh in a cowardly post which he later deleted.
Even one senior journalists derided Lankesh as a Naxal sympathiser.
Some comments, such as one by Jagriti Shukla, a former Network 18 and Zee Media employee, were also shocking.
Naxal sympathiser and Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.— Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) September 5, 2017
So, Commy Gauri Lankesh has been murdered mercilessly. Your deeds always come back to haunt you, they say. Amen.#Bengaluru#GauriLankesh— Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017
Shukla also shared rape threats she received in response to her post on Lankesh.
Cow is HOLY, Commy is RED— Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017
Cow on RAMPAGE, Commy is DEAD
Is Gauri Lankesh's murder a communist conspiracy fr political mileage? #GauriLankesh
So are the commies going to kill me, just like they allegedly killed #GauriLankesh ? (Gang) Rape threats, death threats...what more you got? https://t.co/vKJKJLeSXZ— Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017