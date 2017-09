Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence

Bengaluru: Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist, has been shot dead here at her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has confirmed the incident. According to officials, unidentified men shot at the journalist's forehead three times from close range and she died instantaneously on the spot. The incident occurred around 8 PM.

A fearless journalist, Gauri ran 'Lankesh Patrike', a Kannada tabloid. She was an independent and outspoken journalist who had been under attack from people who had ideological differences.