Gauri Lankesh would've been alive if she had not written against RSS: BJP MLA

[India], September 8 (ANI): D.N. Jeevaraj, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka, has suggested that senior journalist Gauri Lankesh would have been alive if she had not spoken against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a video going viral, Sringeri BJP MLA D.N. Jeevaraj made a statement saying, "If she had not written 'chaddis' maaranahoma' (Death of RSS) in her paper that day, would she still be alive today?"

Jeevaraj made the statement in reference to an article written by Lankesh titled, 'Chaddigala Maaranahoma' meaning 'Death of the RSS'.

The BJP MLA added, "Gauri Lankesh used harsh words against the RSS workers, and I respect that. But that might have been the reason for her death." The statement from the BJP MLA has stirred a new wave of controversy, while reports of a complaint being filed against the MLA have also surfaced. The 55-year-old senior journalist was shot dead on Tuesday evening at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants. (ANI)