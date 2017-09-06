Gauri's murder captured on CCTV cameras, claims brother

Bengaluru: The murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh is believed to have been captured by two CCTV cameras outside her residence, her brother Indrajit Lankesh said today.

Gauri was shot by unknown assassins last night and a SIT probe has been ordered into the murder by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, where Gauri's postmortem was carried out, Indrajeet Lankesh said that the CCTV has captured everything. He also requested the police to let him or his mother be present, while watching the footage.

Talking about the incident Indrajeet said that the police have told him that a woman living in the neighbouring building heard a sound, thinking it was a firecracker. "When she came, she saw Gauri lying down there. The place where she was living was calm and there were no street lights there. She was living alone as well," said Indrajit Lankesh. He also said that there is nothing that Gauri told her mother, sister or him. He said that she was an aggressive journalist, and was doing her job. "She's not just my sister; she's an activist, a journalist. It is disgraceful and painful for me as a brother," Lankesh said and added that he is requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, as they have seen in earlier cases as well the police has done nothing about issues like this. He then added that the Gauri's wish has been fulfilled as "one of the patients here has got Gauri's eyes," as she had always wanted to donate her eyes.