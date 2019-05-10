Gautam Gambhir sends defamation notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia and Atishi

[India], May 10 (ANI): Former cricketer and BJP's candidate from East Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi Marlena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.

Gambhir also asked the three AAP leaders to "cease and desist" from any further circulation of the "impugned statements".

"You noticees (three AAP leaders) are called upon to tender an unconditional and unqualified apology to our client for defaming him with the false and baseless allegations," the notice sent to AAP leaders by Gambhir's counsel read.

It also warned that failing to render an unconditional apology would invite further legal actions, both civil and criminal.

"In the event, you noticees fail to comply with the above, we have specific instructions from our client to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal," the notice further said.

The BJP leader also alleged that the statements were made to cloud the impression of voters in East Delhi constituency with the sole attempt to manipulate the mindset of voters.

The legal notice also mentioned the statements made by the AAP leaders in the press conference and on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Gambhir had challenged the Aam Aadmi Party chief to prove the allegations levelled against him while asserting that he will be filing a defamation case against AAP leaders for "tarnishing" his image by alleging that he had made defamatory pamphlets against his rival Aatishi.

Gambhir's comments came hours after he was accused of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against his rival candidate Atishi Marlena.

"If they can get proof, I will resign right now and if they get a proof by May 23, I will resign on that particular day. But if Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal do not get the proof, will he accept the challenge and leave politics forever on 23rd?," Gambhir told ANI.

He had also threatened to file a defamation case on the issue and said, "I will definitely file a defamation case against them. You cannot tarnish someone's image just like that if you don't have the proof. I have never given a negative statement against anyone so far in my election campaigning."

Earlier in the day, Delhi's deputy chief minister Sisodia had accused the cricketer-turned-politician of distributing pamphlets in an attempt to defame Atishi.

"Language in this pamphlet, distributed in East Delhi, is so abusive and low that everybody will feel ashamed while reading it. This letter with derogatory remarks is distributed by Gautam Gambhir to make himself win. We never, in our worst dream, had thought that he (Gambhir) would stoop to this low to win polls," Sisodia had said.

AAP chief Kejriwal also reiterated the charges and raised similar questions.

"How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against," he had tweeted.

Gambhir and Atishi are in a three-cornered battle along with Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely from the east-Delhi parliamentary constituency which will go to polls on May 9. (ANI)