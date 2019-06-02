Gautam Sawang takes charges as new Andhra DGP

[India], Jun 1 (ANI): IPS officer D Gautam Sawang on Saturday took charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh.

Hours after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday, the state government appointed Sawang as the new DGP.

Sawang is a 1986-batch IPS officer of Andhra cadre and hails from Arunachal Pradesh.

His predecessor RP Thakur was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Printing and Stationary and Stores Purchase.

Before Telangana was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh, Sawang worked in various positions including Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Maoist-hit Warangal district.In 2015, he became the Commissioner of Police in Vijayawada and three years later, he was appointed as Andhra Pradesh's DG, Vigilance and Enforcement.

Sawang also worked as DIG, Home Guards, DIG, Special Intelligence in Hyderabad and DIG, Andhra Pradesh Special Police and Armed Reserve (APSP) battalion in Kurnool. Later, he became IG, (Law and order) of Andhra Pradesh. Sawang served as a Commissioner for UN Police in Liberia from 2009 to 2012. (ANI)