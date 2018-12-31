Gehlot approves amendments in Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for amendments made in Rules-12 and Rule-17 of the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010.

The decision was taken in the State Cabinet's meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Gehlot.

According to the existing provisions for state services, one can now have access to the benefit of age exemption in the Rajasthan judicial services with amendments made in the existing rules,

As per the Rajasthan Judicial Service (Amendment) Rule 2018, the minimum age limit for general category in Rajasthan judicial service has been reduced from 23 to 21 years and maximum age limit is increased from 35 to 40 years.

Similarly, the benefit of age exemption has been given to differently-abled persons of various classes, including general category, OBC and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by 10, 13 and 15 years, respectively. Simultaneously, it has been decided to give 1 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes in the Rajasthan Judicial Service. (ANI)