Gehlot, Pilot in Delhi as Rahul to pick new Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot reached New Delhi on Thursday to meet party President Rahul Gandhi, who will finalise the name of the new Chief Minister.

With Gehlot and Pilot strong contenders for the post, Gandhi would take the final call, Congress leaders said.

Congress observer K.C. Venugopal and state-in-charge Avinash Pandey were here on Wednesday to attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, who were to give their views on their choice of Chief Minister.

The meeting continued for around eight hours but no consensus could be reached. Eventually, it was decided that Gandhi would take the final call.