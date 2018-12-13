Gehlot, Pilot leave for Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi

[India], December 13 (ANI): Congress chief ministerial hopefuls for Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have left for New Delhi to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The meeting is likely to take place at 10 am.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi is expected to take a call on the next chief minister of Rajasthan where the Congress won a whopping 99 of 199 Assembly seats, dethroning Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party.

Pilot on Wednesday had informed that the decision on the chief ministership would be taken on Thursday by the party president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party.

"Whatever the MLAs have to say they will say in the meeting and the final decision is left to the Congress president and other party leaders. We will take a call on Thursday," Pilot had said. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday had confirmed that the process of appointing chief ministers for the state of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh was underway. Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, "The process of electing the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is presently underway. The Congress party believes in the democratic process of knowing the viewpoint of each elected legislator." (ANI)