Gehlot slams BJP for diverting public's attention from real issues

[India], November 21 (ANI): Congress General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot slammed ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday over creating ruckus in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "Just to create a ruckus in the state, Narendra Modi and his party members have created disturbances in Gujarat over issues like Hardik Patel ('sex CD'), on film 'Padmavati' and so many others. All this has been done to divert the attention of the people."

"On looking at them (BJP), the Gujarat people have got an idea as to what BJP is up to and to what extent they could go for creating nuisance. I am sure after this the public will support us and not them," he said.

Further, showing confidence over the positive outcome in the polls, Gehlot said, "After Congress released its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, we are confident that our party is going to perform well. We have long been working hard for the polling day.

"We did have few ups and downs, but nevertheless we will perform better than BJP. And I assure my party and its supporters that we are going to win this time," Gehlot added.

The list of 40 star campaigners contains the name of the party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and former union minister Anand Sharma will also be part of Congress' massive campaigning to canvass support for the party.

The election to 182-assembly seat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, and the counting of votes will be held on December 18. (ANI)