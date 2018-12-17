Gehlot sworn in as Rajasthan CM, Pilot Deputy CM

Jaipur: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was sworn in on Monday as the 12th Chief Minister of Rajasthan, while the party's state president Sachin Pilot took oath as his deputy at a ceremony here.

It is Gehlot's third innings as Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje was also present at the event.

The Congress party will do what is in public interest and the manifesto will be its priority, said Rajasthan Chief Minister designate Ashok Gehlot on Monday.

Once the cabinet is decided, the Chief Minister will work on its advice. Once it's done, we'll do what's in public interest, the manifesto will be our priority," Gehlot told ANI. Deputy Chief Minister designate, Sachin Pilot, expressing similar sentiments, stated that Congress will work to meet people's expectations. "This is a new beginning for the state and people. They trusted us and our work begins today. As soon as the cabinet is formed we'll begin working on promises made to the people. We'll work to meet their expectations," Pilot said ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Nationalist Congress Party's chief Sharad Pawar were some of those who attended the ceremony in Albert Hall. A phalanx of opposition leaders including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, DMK president MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and NCP president Sharad Pawar are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Gehlot. In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the demise of one of the candidates.