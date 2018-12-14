Gehlot to be Rajasthan CM, Pilot Deputy CM

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday declared that Ashok Gehlot will be the Rajasthan Chief Minister while state Congress chief Sachin Pilot will be his deputy, bringing an end to the three day impasse on the question of leadership in the state.

The announcement was made by party observer for the state K.C. Venugopal.

He said the decision was taken by party President Rahul Gandhi.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister designate Sachin Pilot thanked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other legislators for taking this decision to make Ashok Gehlot the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

"Mera aur Ashok ji ka jadoo puri tarah chal gaya hai. Hum ab sarkar bana rahe hain," Pilot said. This is a nod to Ashok Gehlot's background. At a conjurors' convention in 2015 which he inaugurated by performing a little trick of his own the veteran told the audience he would have followed in his magician father's footstep had he not joined politics. Sometimes called "Rajasthan's Gandhi" for his simple lifestyle and mass connect, Gehlot has been chief minister twice earlier. The first stint was in 1998-2003 and the second ended in 2013, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vasundhara Raje succeeding him each time. Gehlot has also been at the helm of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee four times.