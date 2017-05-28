General Bipin Rawat begins his four-day Myanmar tour

[India], May 28 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff, (COAS) General Bipin Rawat is on a four-day visit to Myanmar from May 28 to May 31.

During his visit, General Rawat is scheduled to meet a number of high ranking dignitaries of Myanmar including Union Minister for Foreign Affairs and State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Vice Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services and Commander-in-Chief of Army.

During the visit, General Rawat will also visit National Defence College, Nay Pyi Taw and Defence Services Academy, Pwin OoLwin. General Rawat is likely to address student officers of National Defence College, which is a premier institution grooming the future senior leadership of Myanmar Defence Services. Myanmar is an important neighbour with whom India has historical ties and traditional bonds of friendship and cooperation based on mutual trust and understanding. This visit is yet another milestone to reach out to our neighbourhood in the field of defence cooperation and build upon existing mutual cooperation and trust between the two nations. (ANI)