General Rawat advises J-K students to steer clear of militancy

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday interacted with the students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in New Delhi and advised them to steer clear of militancy.

At least 13 students, accompanied by two male teachers, visited Delhi as part of the Indian Army's ongoing outreach programme to foster the spirit of national integration across the entire swathe of the country.

The Army Chief also motivated the students to work hard and contribute actively in the nation-building process.

"In Army, everyone is same whether he/she is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or a Christian, but people from the other side of the border wants to create a difference," General Rawat told the students. "While people do not want terrorism but there are some who support it. There was terrorism in Punjab also but it has been uprooted now," he added. He also exhorted them to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the cause of the Nation. The Army Chief concluded the event after giving presents to the students. The students visited various cultural and historical places in Chandigarh and Delhi and would be further visiting places in Dehradun, Haridwar and Jammu.(ANI)