General Rawat discusses logistics improvement, security review on LoC

-K) [India] June 1, (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday held a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed issues of logistics improvement, mobilisation and security review on Line of Control (LoC) area.

All seven commanders including Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO), Srinagar were also present in the meeting.

The Army Chief reached the state earlier in the morning to hold a conclave of the senior Army officers about the security scenario in the Valley.

The meeting comes in the wake of blatant ceasefire violation, unprovoked firing by the Pakistan side.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan foreign ministry today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner over ceasefire violation on LoC. (ANI)