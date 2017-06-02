General Rawat discusses security issues with J-K Governor

[India], June 2 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here.

General Rawat informed the Governor about the Army Operational Review, which had concluded earlier this evening, whereafter the duo discussed several important inter-related internal and external security management issues and the steps required to be taken for more effectively dealing with terrorist activities.

The Governor also discussed with the Army Chief issues relating to providing increased opportunities and avenues for assuring a satisfying future for the youth of the state.

He had the opportunity to also meet three Army Commanders and several senior Lt. Generals holding key positions who had participated in the review meeting taken by the Chief. (ANI)