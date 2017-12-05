General Rawat presents 'President's Standard' to Armoured Corps of Indian Army

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday presented the 'President's Standard' to the Armoured Corps of the Indian Army at the Indian Armoured Regiments at Suratgarh Military Station in Rajasthan.

The Army Chief presented the 'President's Standard' on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind to 87 Armoured Regiment, 41 Armoured Regiment and 10 Armoured Regiment, after a magnificent and immaculate mounted parade.

The ceremony was also graced by Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General PC Thimmaya, General Officer Commanding Chetak Corps and a number of senior military officers and civilian dignitaries.

The chief hosts of the event were the Colonels of the Regiments of three Armoured Regiments, Major General Vinod Sharma Major General SS Mahal and Maj General Kulpreet Singh, respectively. A formation of roaring T-72 main battle tanks, the mainstay of Indian Armoured Corps displaying might of the Indian Army, was commanded by Bog Praveen Chhabra, Commander of Sand Viper Brigadewith Regiment Contingent, commanded by respective Commanding Officers. This rare honour was bestowed upon these three Armoured Regiments in due recognition of the dedicated and meritorious service rendered by the regiments since raising, more than three decades back. Both in operations and in peace, the hard work done and sacrifices made by the valiant soldiers of these regiments were duly recognised. A mounted parade with tanks was a part of the event. Many senior serving and retired officers were also present during this event. The Standard is presented in acknowledgment of services rendered to the nation on behalf of the President, who is the highest commander of the armed forces. It symbolises the hard work and dedication of officers and jawans over a period of time. The unit upon which this honour is donated is selected based on its success and achievements in operations and service to nation. (ANI)