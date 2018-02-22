General Rawat's comment 'not political or religious': Indian Army on BJP-AIUDF remark

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday clarified its Chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks on drawing a comparison between the growth speed of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an Assamese political party, saying, "There is nothing political or religious in the talk."

"There is nothing political or religious in the talk. Army Chief just mentioned amalgamation and development in the seminar on North-East organised at DRDO Bhawan on 21 February," army said.





On Wednesday General Rawat remarked that Assam's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) "has grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP grew over the years."





"There is a party called AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front). They have grown in a faster time-frame than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grew over the years. When we talk of Jan Sangh with two MPs and where they have reached, AIUDF is moving at a faster pace in the state of Assam," General Rawat, said at the North East Region of India- Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders Summit, conducted on Wednesday, here.

"Migration from Bangladesh is due to two reasons. One, they are running out of space. Large areas get flooded during the monsoon and they have constricted area to stay. So, people will continue coming into our place," the Army Chief said.





He added: "The other issue is a planned immigration that is taking place because of our western neighbour (Pakistan). They will always try and ensure that this area is taken over through proxy warfare. This proxy game is being very well played by our western neighbour and supported by our northern neighbour (China).

Meanwhile, Bipin Rawat also said that Pakistan and China are behind illegal immigration in the northeast.