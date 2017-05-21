Genital chopping incident: Woman should have approached police, says Tharoor

[India], May 21 (ANI): After a 23-year-old law student in Kerala chopped off the genitals of a godman who had allegedly been molesting her for the last six years, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that she should have approached the police instead of taking the law into her own hands.

"There is something gratifying about such swift justice, but she would have been better off bringing the matter to the police, rather than taking the law into her own hands. I sympathise with her, as most people would, but we need a society where justice prevails, not the one where every individual seeks it with a knife in hand," Tharoor said.

However, earlier in the day, the Congress welcomed the brave act of pure self defence where a woman cut off a man's penis after he allegedly tried to rape her, and demanded that the Government pardoned her. Opposition leader in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala said, "The lady took such a drastic step, because she had been going through trauma for so many years. The so called 'Swamy' had been exploiting her for so many years. She was undergoing all kinds of torture." He further demanded that the State Government should not take any legal action against the woman. In a brave act of pure self defence, a woman cut off a man's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her at Pettah. The seriously injured man was admitted to the hospital. (ANI)