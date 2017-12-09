Gentleman cadets take oath, join Indian Army at Gaya

[India], December 9 (ANI): The Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya organised its 12th Passing Out Parade ceremony in honour of 131 Gentleman Cadets of the Technical Entry Course Serial-30 (TES-30), who finished their military training in December 2014, and 17 Special Commission Officers (SCO) of Course Serial-39, who got commissioned in the Indian Army.

The ceremony had a large gathering of military and civilian dignitaries and the family members of the passing out trainees.

Afghan National Army's Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Mohammed Sharif Yaftali, was invited as the chief guest and the reviewing officer to the parade.

He was welcomed by the chief host, Lieutenant General B S Negi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command and Lieutenant General V S Sreenivas, Vishisht Seva Medal and Bar, Commandant, OTA, Gaya with an accorded salute and grand march past. Several prestigious awards and medals were given away by the chief guest on the occasion. Wing Cadet Captain was awarded with the prestigious Sword of Honour for best in overall performance among TES -30 Course. Wing Cadet Adjutant Sandeep Kumar, Wing Cadet Captain Dharmesh Kumar and Wing Cadet Quarter Master Shubham Sansthan Sawant respectively won the Gold, Silver, Bronze mendals as per Order of Merit. Tithwal Company was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Banner Autumn Term 2017 for best overall performance as a company. While addressing the parade, Lieutenant General Mohammed Sharif Yaftali congratulated the cadets for their excellent standard of turnout and drill. He urged the future officers to make their Nation and their Alma Mater proud by rendering selfless and honourable service. He also stressed on the virtues of military ethos and soldierly qualities which they should imbibe. The parade culminated with the Passing Out Course stepping on the shimmering stone of the 'Antim Pag' (the 'Final Step') who were then administered the oath by the Adjutant of the Academy in presence of the Chief Guest, Chief Host, Commandant and other dignitaries. The badges of officers' rank were then placed on the shoulders of the newly commissioned officers by their parents and close relatives. (ANI)