George Fernandes’ demise an irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Bhaiyyaji Joshi of RSS

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): RSS considers the demise of George Fernandes as an irreparable loss to Indian politics, said Bhaiyyaji Joshi in a statement on Tuesday.

“George Fernandes, a leader who played an important role in Indian politics for many decades, is no more. He was known for his simplicity and integrity in public life,” Joshi said.

“Whether it was strong opposition to the Emergency, or the Pokhran nuclear tests, or the Kargil war, it was his specialty to take bold decisions and to ensure that they have been decisively implemented,” he said.

Lauding Fernandes, he said: “Apart from his commitment to democracy, he was also known for working in tandem with leaders of all ideological hues.” “As the Convener of the NDA under the leadership of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he efficiently brought together parties of different and contradictory ideologies.” Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away here on Tuesday at the age of 88. (ANI)