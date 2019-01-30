George Fernandes the dog lover: Used to keep toffees in his pocket for them

New Delhi: George Fernandes was a political stalwart and one of the most firebrand union leaders in the country, but his heart melted in front of dogs, many of whom gave him company even in times of his deteriorating health.

His close aide Jaya Jaitly Tuesday said Fernandes was so fond of dogs he would carry "treats in his pockets" for them.

"He loved pets, especially dogs and he had many of them who gave him company," she said.

However, they have all died, Jaitly said.

The former defence minister, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disorder, Tuesday died at his residence in New Delhi's upscale Panchsheel Park after prolonged illness.