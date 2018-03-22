German President Steinmeier visits Haridwar

Dehradun [Uttarakhand]: The President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday visited the Dashashwamedh Ghat to attend the Ganga aarti in Haridwar.

Steinmeier arrived in India earlier day to embark on his maiden four-day visit.

He was accompanied by his wife Elke Büdenbender and a delegation of media, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and indologists.

Earlier in the day Germany's First Lady Büdenbender paid a visit to the historical monument Taj Mahal situated at Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The Steinmeier's visit to India is considered significant after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was re-elected to the German Parliament for a record fourth term on Wednesday. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Germany in May.